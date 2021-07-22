Mandarin welcomes guests back to its buffet service at select locations

The popular all-you-can-eat buffet chain, Mandarin, has finally reopened to the public and now allows guests to enjoy its buffet service at certain locations in the GTA.

As of July 19, Mandarin restaurants in Brampton, Hamilton, Markham East, and Niagara Falls have reopened for buffet and “Mandarin Small Eats,” small plates of Mandarin dishes made for sampling and sharing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mandarin Restaurants (@themandarinrestaurants)



Mandarin Small Eats will be offered Monday to Thursday and Buffet from Friday to Sunday, as well as holidays.

“We have been working hard on a re-opening plan for our dine-in service and are happy to announce that we are ready to welcome back,” said the restaurant in an Instagram post.

They will be operating at a reduced capacity to maintain physical distancing among guests. They have also increased sanitization, added hand sanitizers, signage with traffic control, laminated menus, extended sneeze guards at buffet tables, and disposable gloves are available for customers, among other safeguards.

“As we re-open our dine-in service, our restaurants will continue to provide Take-Out and Delivery prepared fresh-to-order,” said Mandarin.

Reopening dates for Toronto locations will be announced at a later date.