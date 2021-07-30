A Caribbean food pop up is coming to Toronto this long weekend

The Toronto Caribbean Carnival has teamed up with Street Eats Market to host a food fest pop up event in the city’s east end.

From July 30 to August 1, Scarborough Town Centre will host Carnival Flavours, the newest collaboration celebrating the enriching taste of Caribbean food.

There will be a ton of food trucks and local Caribbean food vendors serving the best of the best.

Need a drink? Guests can also grab a brew or two at the Carib Beer Tent. Stay entertained the entire weekend with cultural shows including Mas, Pan, and Calypso music.

Street food, steel pan bands, live dancers, Toronto DJs, and so much more.

The event is free to attend, but tickets must be claimed in order to snag a spot. Free parking is also available.

Celebrate the long weekend the right way.

When: July 30 and 31 from 2 pm to 12 am and August 1 from 2 pm to 10 pm

Where: 520 Progress Ave – Scarborough Town Centre