Brampton man shot in downtown Toronto nightclub has died

Natalia Buia
Jul 19 2022, 2:10 pm
Toronto Police Service, efstoronto.com

A Brampton man critically injured in a downtown Toronto nightclub shooting has died, police say.

At 3:33 am on Sunday morning, Toronto Police received reports of a shooting inside EFS Club in the city’s King Street West and Bathurst Street area.

Two individuals — a man and a woman — were taken to hospital with gunshot wounds. The woman had non-life-threatening injuries and has since been released from hospital.

Police confirmed Monday night the man, identified as Pardeep Brar, 26, of Brampton, has died in hospital.

Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation. “There is no suspect information at this time,” police say.

The fatal shooting occurred just hours after another man was fatally shot outside Scotiabank Arena, causing a lockdown inside Union Station.

Any witnesses who were in the nightclub at the time of the shooting, or anyone with information or video of the shooting, is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or at www.222tips.com.

