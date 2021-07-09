These major Toronto attractions are reopening this month

The City of Toronto is on track to enter Step 3 of Ontario’s reopening plan, and many of the city’s iconic and most visited attractions are getting ready to open later this month. On Friday, the provincial government announced Ontario would move into Step 3 on July 16, which is earlier than expected.

Some popular outdoor Toronto attractions have already opened their doors, while indoor attractions are gearing up to welcome guests back and have started to announce their reopening dates.

Toronto attractions that will be opening soon:

The CN Tower will welcome guests back starting July 23. Tickets went on sale on July 7. Guests will then be able to go up to the CN Tower observation levels.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CN Tower / Tour CN (@cntower)

The CN Tower said they have conducted “enhanced cleaning and disinfection of high-frequency touchpoints, using electrostatic disinfectant spray system, and hand disinfecting of high-touch and difficult-to-clean areas.”

This thrilling attraction is slated to open on July 23. Walks are limited to three guests per walk to ensure physical distancing for guests and EdgeWalk staff.

Masks or coverings are required in order to gain access inside the CN Tower. Your temperature will also be taken as you pass through security.

The Art Gallery of Ontario (AGO) plans to open its doors for members starting July 21 and will open to the general public with single tickets on July 27.

The gallery will reopen with a must-see exhibition from Pop Art icon Andy Warhol. Timed entry tickets must be purchased in advance.

The gallery will reopen with a must-see exhibition from Pop Art icon Andy Warhol. Timed entry tickets must be purchased in advance.

The Royal Ontario Museum (ROM) will be giving members advance access starting July 21 and projects reopening to the public on July 22.

A new exhibit on whales and a collection of textiles will be on display in addition to the classic exhibits on dinosaurs, prehistoric life, and artifacts from ancient human civilizations.

A new exhibit on whales and a collection of textiles will be on display in addition to the classic exhibits on dinosaurs, prehistoric life, and artifacts from ancient human civilizations.

Their time-based tickets are now on sale. The ROM also said that they are following the advice of public health authorities to ensure that the museum offers a “safe and welcoming place for people to reconnect and re-engage with culture this summer.”

Casa Loma will begin welcoming guests back to the castle on July 21 with the launch of Imagine Dragons – Light Forest, an immersive theatrical experience featuring Medieval displays within the castle’s gardens, tunnels, and stables.

They have implemented protocols to ensure the safety of guests, including limiting the number of people in the castle at one time. They have also increased their cleaning schedule.

The onsite patio dining is also open for guests to grab a bite in the Gardens at Casa Loma or the BlueBlood Steakhouse.

Toronto attractions that are now open:

The Toronto Zoo is open and requires that all guests over the age of 2 wear a mask in all indoor spaces and covered viewing areas. Guests must also wear a mask in all outdoor spaces where physical distancing of at least two metres from others is not possible.

Timed tickets must also be purchased by Zoo guests in advance.

Timed tickets must also be purchased by Zoo guests in advance.

The Toronto Islands have opened to the public. Visitors must buy tickets online in advance. There is a limit of 5,000 tickets per day as the ferry service is operating at a 50% maximum capacity. Tickets will also only be valid for the selected day of purchase.

All passengers on the ferry will be required to wear facial coverings. To reduce crowding, the City is encouraging visitors to travel outside of peak times. The busiest time for travel from the terminal to Toronto Island Park is between 9:30 am and 12:30 pm, and between 3:30 and 6:30 pm for the return trip.

Centreville amusement park on the Toronto Islands is now open for the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Centreville Amusement Park (@centrevillefun)

On July 9, it welcomed guests back to ride the log shute, board the dragon roller coaster, take a chair lift over the park, or rent a giant swan to paddle around the island’s waterways.