All 120+ vendors to check out at the CNE this year
Aug 19 2022, 2:19 pm
This year’s CNE is about to get underway and there will be no shortage of food vendors ready to go with their freshest and finest creations.
View this post on Instagram
Check out the list of all the food vendors set to appear at the CNE from August 19 to September 25.
- You might also like:
- 6 Toronto food events to check out this week: August 15 to 21
- 12 new and outrageous foods to try at the CNE this year (PHOTOS)
- CNE unveils Ketchup and Mustard Ice Cream for 2022 season
- 6 Spice Rack
- Ali’s West Indian Roti Shop/Shawarma Falafel
- Alijandro’s Kitchen
- American Original Seafood Fish & Chips
- ANOUSH- Mr. Shawarma
- Avsar
- Bacon Nation
- Baskin-Robbins
- BeaverTails
- BeaverTails Food Truck
- Booster Juice
- Bouchard’s Poutinery
- Bubb’s [email protected] Burgers
- Bubble Tea
- Bubs Beyond Burgers
- Cheese Headz
- Cheesecake By Heirloom
- Chickee Kone
- Chop Shop
- Clearly Canadian
- Coco Fresh Tea & Juices
- Colossal Onion
- Cookie Dough Me!
- Craigs Cookies On Hold
- Creole Boucanier
- Curbside Dogs
- Daddy Mikes Baked Apples and Pretzels
- Dim Sum Delight
- Dutch Frites
- Eat My Bowls
- Eative
- Eva’s Original Chimneys
- Factory Cheesecake
- Far East Taco
- Farm To Fryer
- FeasTo
- Food Dudes
- Forkin Perogy
- Fran’s Restaurant
- Fresh Chopped/ Fruit Whip/ Fried Chicken Sandwiches
- Freshly Squeezed
- Fritta
- FUWA FUWA Crepes, Waffles, Pancake Sushi
- Genuine Broasters Chicken/Smokin
- Gourmet Guys
- GYOT- Get Your Own Taters
- Harveys
- Hogtown Ribs
- Hula Girl
- Hungry Husky Waffle Dogs and Deep Fried Cheese Curds
- I Love Churros
- ICEE
- Iron Skillet Sirloin Tips
- Jake’s Seafood
- Jamaica Foods
- JJ Food Market
- Just Cone It!
- Kalas Kitchen
- Kono Pizza
- Lebanon Express
- Lick’s
- Mac & Cheesery/Raclette Suisse
- MACHETTE
- Maggie’s
- Mamma’s Pizza
- Manchu Wok
- Mary Browns Chicken
- Mexican Street Food
- Montreal Deli
- Mr. Corn
- Mustache Burger
- Oriental Express
- Philthy Philly’s Cheese Steak Sandwiches
- Philthy Philly’s Food Truck
- Pho 88 | Vietnamese Grill
- Pizza Nova
- Pizza Pizza
- Ponchos
- PORKIES sandwich co.
- Primo Spaghetti 99
- Pull’d/ Epic
- Quench
- Quick Pita Lebanese Restaurant
- Randy’s Roti & Doubles
- Rebozos
- Reid’s Dairy
- Ricks Good Eats
- Road Grillers
- Rosti Potatoes and Granny Smith Apple Fries
- Sanfrancesco Italian Sandwiches
- Shook Noodle
- Simon’s Greek Cuisine
- Spaghetti 99/Buck or Two Sausages
- Spartan Greek Grill
- Steak & Cheese Factory
- SU & BU
- Subway
- Sugar Shack Caf-Eh
- Supafries
- Supreme Pierogies Inc.
- Swiss Chalet
- Tamarind
- Taste of Indian Cuisine
- Tasto
- Terry’s Old Fashioned Lemonade
- Texas Tornado
- Thai Chef Cuisine
- Thai Streetz
- The Colossal Onion
- The Daily Dumpling Wonton Co.
- The Funnel Cake Shop
- The Gators Tail
- The Hungry Moon
- The Perogy Chef
- The Smoke Shop BBQ
- The Ultimate Food Truck
- The Waffle Shop
- The Whole Enchilada Mexican Grill
- Tim Hortons
- Tiny Tom Donuts
- Tokyo Hot + Nashville Hot Fried Chicken
- Tut’s Egyptian Street Food
- Tuxedo Franks
- Wanna Burger
- What A Jerk
- Wings & Tenders
- Yatai Japanese Street Food
- Ye Olde Fudge Pot
- Yogen Fruz
Canadian National Exhibition – CNE
When: August 19 to September 25, 2022
Where: Exhibition Place, Toronto