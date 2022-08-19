This year’s CNE is about to get underway and there will be no shortage of food vendors ready to go with their freshest and finest creations.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dished Toronto (@dishedtoronto)

Check out the list of all the food vendors set to appear at the CNE from August 19 to September 25.

6 Spice Rack Ali’s West Indian Roti Shop/Shawarma Falafel Alijandro’s Kitchen American Original Seafood Fish & Chips ANOUSH- Mr. Shawarma Avsar Bacon Nation Baskin-Robbins BeaverTails BeaverTails Food Truck Booster Juice Bouchard’s Poutinery Bubb’s [email protected] Burgers Bubble Tea Bubs Beyond Burgers Cheese Headz Cheesecake By Heirloom Chickee Kone Chop Shop Clearly Canadian Coco Fresh Tea & Juices Colossal Onion Cookie Dough Me! Craigs Cookies On Hold Creole Boucanier Curbside Dogs Daddy Mikes Baked Apples and Pretzels Dim Sum Delight Dutch Frites Eat My Bowls Eative Eva’s Original Chimneys Factory Cheesecake Far East Taco Farm To Fryer FeasTo Food Dudes Forkin Perogy Fran’s Restaurant Fresh Chopped/ Fruit Whip/ Fried Chicken Sandwiches Freshly Squeezed Fritta FUWA FUWA Crepes, Waffles, Pancake Sushi Genuine Broasters Chicken/Smokin Gourmet Guys GYOT- Get Your Own Taters Harveys Hogtown Ribs Hula Girl Hungry Husky Waffle Dogs and Deep Fried Cheese Curds I Love Churros ICEE Iron Skillet Sirloin Tips Jake’s Seafood Jamaica Foods JJ Food Market Just Cone It! Kalas Kitchen Kono Pizza Lebanon Express Lick’s Mac & Cheesery/Raclette Suisse MACHETTE Maggie’s Mamma’s Pizza Manchu Wok Mary Browns Chicken Mexican Street Food Montreal Deli Mr. Corn Mustache Burger Oriental Express Philthy Philly’s Cheese Steak Sandwiches Philthy Philly’s Food Truck Pho 88 | Vietnamese Grill Pizza Nova Pizza Pizza Ponchos PORKIES sandwich co. Primo Spaghetti 99 Pull’d/ Epic Quench Quick Pita Lebanese Restaurant Randy’s Roti & Doubles Rebozos Reid’s Dairy Ricks Good Eats Road Grillers Rosti Potatoes and Granny Smith Apple Fries Sanfrancesco Italian Sandwiches Shook Noodle Simon’s Greek Cuisine Spaghetti 99/Buck or Two Sausages Spartan Greek Grill Steak & Cheese Factory SU & BU Subway Sugar Shack Caf-Eh Supafries Supreme Pierogies Inc. Swiss Chalet Tamarind Taste of Indian Cuisine Tasto Terry’s Old Fashioned Lemonade Texas Tornado Thai Chef Cuisine Thai Streetz The Colossal Onion The Daily Dumpling Wonton Co. The Funnel Cake Shop The Gators Tail The Hungry Moon The Perogy Chef The Smoke Shop BBQ The Ultimate Food Truck The Waffle Shop The Whole Enchilada Mexican Grill Tim Hortons Tiny Tom Donuts Tokyo Hot + Nashville Hot Fried Chicken Tut’s Egyptian Street Food Tuxedo Franks Wanna Burger What A Jerk Wings & Tenders Yatai Japanese Street Food Ye Olde Fudge Pot Yogen Fruz

When: August 19 to September 25, 2022

Where: Exhibition Place, Toronto