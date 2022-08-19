FoodFood EventsFood News

All 120+ vendors to check out at the CNE this year

Rachel Goodman
Aug 19 2022, 2:19 pm
Itai Buenahora/Daily Hive

This year’s CNE is about to get underway and there will be no shortage of food vendors ready to go with their freshest and finest creations.

 

Check out the list of all the food vendors set to appear at the CNE from August 19 to September 25.

  1. 6 Spice Rack
  2. Ali’s West Indian Roti Shop/Shawarma Falafel
  3. Alijandro’s Kitchen
  4. American Original Seafood Fish & Chips
  5. ANOUSH- Mr. Shawarma
  6. Avsar
  7. Bacon Nation
  8. Baskin-Robbins
  9. BeaverTails
  10. BeaverTails Food Truck
  11. Booster Juice
  12. Bouchard’s Poutinery
  13. Bubb’s [email protected] Burgers
  14. Bubble Tea
  15. Bubs Beyond Burgers
  16. Cheese Headz
  17. Cheesecake By Heirloom
  18. Chickee Kone
  19. Chop Shop
  20. Clearly Canadian
  21. Coco Fresh Tea & Juices
  22. Colossal Onion
  23. Cookie Dough Me!
  24. Craigs Cookies On Hold
  25. Creole Boucanier
  26. Curbside Dogs
  27. Daddy Mikes Baked Apples and Pretzels
  28. Dim Sum Delight
  29. Dutch Frites
  30. Eat My Bowls
  31. Eative
  32. Eva’s Original Chimneys
  33. Factory Cheesecake
  34. Far East Taco
  35. Farm To Fryer
  36. FeasTo
  37. Food Dudes
  38. Forkin Perogy
  39. Fran’s Restaurant
  40. Fresh Chopped/ Fruit Whip/ Fried Chicken Sandwiches
  41. Freshly Squeezed
  42. Fritta
  43. FUWA FUWA Crepes, Waffles, Pancake Sushi
  44. Genuine Broasters Chicken/Smokin
  45. Gourmet Guys
  46. GYOT- Get Your Own Taters
  47. Harveys
  48. Hogtown Ribs
  49. Hula Girl
  50. Hungry Husky Waffle Dogs and Deep Fried Cheese Curds
  51. I Love Churros
  52. ICEE
  53. Iron Skillet Sirloin Tips
  54. Jake’s Seafood
  55. Jamaica Foods
  56. JJ Food Market
  57. Just Cone It!
  58. Kalas Kitchen
  59. Kono Pizza
  60. Lebanon Express
  61. Lick’s
  62. Mac & Cheesery/Raclette Suisse
  63. MACHETTE
  64. Maggie’s
  65. Mamma’s Pizza
  66. Manchu Wok
  67. Mary Browns Chicken
  68. Mexican Street Food
  69. Montreal Deli
  70. Mr. Corn
  71. Mustache Burger
  72. Oriental Express
  73. Philthy Philly’s Cheese Steak Sandwiches
  74. Philthy Philly’s Food Truck
  75. Pho 88 | Vietnamese Grill
  76. Pizza Nova
  77. Pizza Pizza
  78. Ponchos
  79. PORKIES sandwich co.
  80. Primo Spaghetti 99
  81. Pull’d/ Epic
  82. Quench
  83. Quick Pita Lebanese Restaurant
  84. Randy’s Roti & Doubles
  85. Rebozos
  86. Reid’s Dairy
  87. Ricks Good Eats
  88. Road Grillers
  89. Rosti Potatoes and Granny Smith Apple Fries
  90. Sanfrancesco Italian Sandwiches
  91. Shook Noodle
  92. Simon’s Greek Cuisine
  93. Spaghetti 99/Buck or Two Sausages
  94. Spartan Greek Grill
  95. Steak & Cheese Factory
  96. SU & BU
  97. Subway
  98. Sugar Shack Caf-Eh
  99. Supafries
  100. Supreme Pierogies Inc.
  101. Swiss Chalet
  102. Tamarind
  103. Taste of Indian Cuisine
  104. Tasto
  105. Terry’s Old Fashioned Lemonade
  106. Texas Tornado
  107. Thai Chef Cuisine
  108. Thai Streetz
  109. The Colossal Onion
  110. The Daily Dumpling Wonton Co.
  111. The Funnel Cake Shop
  112. The Gators Tail
  113. The Hungry Moon
  114. The Perogy Chef
  115. The Smoke Shop BBQ
  116. The Ultimate Food Truck
  117. The Waffle Shop
  118. The Whole Enchilada Mexican Grill
  119. Tim Hortons
  120. Tiny Tom Donuts
  121. Tokyo Hot + Nashville Hot Fried Chicken
  122. Tut’s Egyptian Street Food
  123. Tuxedo Franks
  124. Wanna Burger
  125. What A Jerk
  126.  Wings & Tenders
  127. Yatai Japanese Street Food
  128. Ye Olde Fudge Pot
  129. Yogen Fruz

Canadian National Exhibition – CNE

When: August 19 to September 25, 2022
Where: Exhibition Place, Toronto

 

