M Chá Bar, the smash-hit bubble tea and dessert cafe, is making moves across the GTA with its latest opening.

Fans and newcomers alike will be pleased to hear that M Chá Bar’s newest location is inside Oceans Supermarket in Mississauga, meaning customers can sip on a refreshing beverage whilst scouring the shelves on their weekly grocery run.

But first, they’ll have to make their minds up about flavours, because there are plenty to choose from.

If revitalization is what’s needed, give the passion fruit green tea a whirl. Alternatively, for something more sweet and fruity there’s always the Mango Pomelo with crystal tapioca.

M Chá Bar also offers slushies and will even feed your coffee cravings, if that’s what you’re after, with their coconut espresso blend.

When you’re next in Mississauga, stop by.

M Chá Bar Mississauga

Address: 4557 Hurontario Street, Mississauga (inside Oceans Supermarket)

