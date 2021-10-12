Popular Toronto egg sandwich shop has opened two new locations
This popular Toronto egg sandwich spot known for its hefty servings has opened two new locations in the city.
Egg Club Sandwich has gained popularity in the past year for its creative take on the classic breakfast dish. They now have locations at 5423 Yonge Street and 531 Yonge Street.
“On behalf of everyone at Egg Club, we’d like to express our love and gratitude to our customers. As you probably know, we have recently opened our Finch location (Third) at 5423 Yonge Street and many customers sent us congratulations messages and emails,” read a post on Instagram.
Egg Club Sandwich opened back in September 2020 and has made works of art and gourmet-esque dishes that are a perfect meal for any time.
They’re made on a fluffy Japanese milk bread called Shokupan, creating a more elevated experience with every bite.
Address: 5423 Yonge Street and 531 Yonge Street