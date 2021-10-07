FoodHalloweenFood News

You can get stuffed pizza skulls just in time for Halloween in Toronto

Oct 7 2021, 7:50 am
It’s that time of the year again! Four Brothers Pizza is now serving its famous Pizza Skulls for the spooky season.

Every October, the pizza spot creates their cheesy-filled pizza-pocket-like treats for customers who love all things Halloween.

Both their Mississauga and Oakville locations are currently selling the themed treats at six for $16.95 and $29.95 for a dozen. Orders can be placed online for delivery or pick up.

Four Brothers Pizza is expected to open their Toronto location sometime this month and they’ll have their stuffed pizza skulls on the menu.

Nothing screams Halloween like Pizza Skulls.

Pizza Skull – Four Brothers

Address: 2828 Kingsway Drive – Unit 1, Oakville, & 5920 Turney Drive – Unit 3
Mississauga

