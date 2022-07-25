8 fantastic things to do in Toronto this week: July 25 to August 1

With soaring temperatures and endless festivals, we’re approaching peak summer in Toronto.

There are festivals galore from a massive EDM event at Downsview Park to the return of a beloved Caribbean festival. As for food, you definitely won’t leave hungry after checking out Taste of India and a food truck festival at Woodbine Park.

So slap on the sunblock and savour summer in Toronto in all its glory.

What: Grammy-nominated rock group OneRepublic brings the Never Ending Summer Tour to Toronto with South Carolina band Needtobreathe. Catch them this Wednesday at the Budweiser Stage.

When: July 27

Time: 7 pm

Where: Budweiser Stage, 909 Lake Shore Boulevard West

Price: From $53.55

What: It’s BYOB (bring your own blanket) and chairs during the screening of “Catch Me If You Can” at Corktown Common. The event is part of the Toronto Picture Show, which offers free entertainment all summer. Don’t worry about bringing your own snacks – each event includes concession stands with snacks and non-alcoholic drinks for sale.

When: July 28

Time: Event starts at 7 pm, screening at around 8:45 pm

Where: Corktown Common, enter at Bayview Avenue and Mill Street

Price: Free/pay what you can

What: After four years, comedian Russell Peters is back in his hometown as part of his Act Your Age world tour. Russell has performed sold-out shows in Chicago, New York, DC, Cairo, Amman, Abu Dhabi, and Dubai. See him this Thursday at Scotiabank Arena.

When: July 28

Time: 8 pm

Where: Scotiabank Arena, 40 Bay Street

Price: From $72.25

What: Shakespeare in the Park is back and this year the Canadian Stage will be producing the romantic comedy As You Like It. Directed by Anand Rajaram, the play will run from July 28 to September 4 and the production will feature original compositions by Canadian musicians.

When: July 28 to September 4

Time: 8 pm

Where: High Park Amphitheatre, 1873 Bloor Street West

Price: $30

What: Who’s ready to party? It’s not a season of music festivals without VELD Music Festival, with this year’s headliners Alesso, The Chainsmokers, Armin Van Buuren, Marshmello, Martin Garrix, and Porter Robinson. Manila Gray and Waves are also on this year’s roster.

When: July 29 to 31

Time: Check here for details

Where: Downsview Park, 1-35 Carl Hall Road

Price: Three-day general admission $384.60

What: Taste of India is finally back after two years and will be taking over Nathan Phillips Square. Expect authentic Indian cuisine, mouth-watering street food, flash mobs, live cooking, kid-friendly activities, and so much more.

When: July 31 to August 1

Time: Check here for details

Where: Nathan Phillips Square, 100 Queen Street West

Price: Free admission

What: It’s been two years since the Toronto Caribbean Carnival and now it’s back with a four-day celebration starting this Thursday with a pageant of elaborate costumes. The highly anticipated Grande Parade celebrates its 55th anniversary with a “spectacular display of costumes, music, and culture.” You’ll also find food and drinks from the Caribbean islands during the Carnival Flavours on Sunday.

When: July 28 to 31

Time: Thursday 5 pm to 11:59 pm, Friday 7 pm to 12 am, Saturday 8 am to 8 pm, Sunday 1 pm to 5 pm

Where: Various locations

Price: Check here for tickets

What: Follow the scent of delicious food to Woodbine Park for the Toronto Food Truck Festival, organized by the Canadian Food Truck Festivals. There are going to be vegan, halal, and gluten-free options at this festival, as well as vendors like The Arepa Republic, The Smoke Stop, Choco Churros, and more.

When: July 29 to August 1

Time: Friday 5 pm to 10 pm, Saturday 12 pm to 10 pm, Sunday 12 pm to 8 pm, Monday 12 pm to 8 pm

Where: Woodbine Park, 1695 Queen Street East

Price: Free admission