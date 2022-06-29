There's a horror bookstore and cafe in Toronto with the scariest reads

Horror fanatics, coffee enthusiasts, and bookworms alike! Toronto has a bookstore and coffee shop for lovers of everything scary and caffeinated.

Little Ghosts is located at 930 Dundas Street West and serves fresh cups of joe, lattes, and teas, and homes hundreds of the scariest reads around.

Take a seat, have a sip and browse its almost endless book collection, from old favourites to new spooky additions.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Little Ghosts (@littleghostsbooks)

Stay indoors or sit on the back patio with a good read and refreshing drink.

New books come in almost every day, so you’re sure to find something that’ll spark your interests. Keep an eye on Little Ghosts’ socials for any upcoming events such as book signings.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Little Ghosts (@littleghostsbooks)

Books can also be purchased online for in-store pickup or delivered straight to your door.

Get lost in this spooky little nook. You never know what you’re going to find.

Little Ghosts

Address: 930 Dundas Street West

Phone: 647-666-7675

Website | Instagram | Twitter