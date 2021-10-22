Toronto is getting a new winter festival and holiday market next month

Experience the joy of the holiday season at Toronto’s newest winter festival and holiday market next month.

Billed as the city’s biggest walkthrough holiday market, the Polar Winter Festival will take over Bandshell Park at Exhibition Place from November 25 until December 26.

Guests will be swept into an enchanting winter wonderland featuring massive holiday décor, festive rides, local vendors, and breathtaking photo ops.

Visit the giant teddy bears of Santa’s Toy Shop and gaze at the twinkling lights beneath the Polar Ice Tunnel as you explore the festival grounds.

Adventurous visitors can hop aboard the Christmas train, classic carousel, and super slide.

Find a gift for everyone on your list at the holiday market vendors and be sure to stop and take a picture with old Saint Nick at the Santa Selfie Experience.

You can also enjoy festive cocktails, holiday eats, and cozy fire pits at the X-Lounge, a collaboration with Hotel X Toronto, Harlo, and Honeycomb Hospitality.

Where: Bandshell Park, 210 Princes’ Boulevard, Toronto

When: Wednesdays to Sundays from November 25 to December 26

Tickets: Available online from $19.99 | $14.99 for children aged 12 and younger