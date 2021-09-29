New Liberty Village condo building will have an LED spin studio

A new condo building going up in Toronto’s Liberty Village neighbourhood has no shortage of high-end amenities, including an LED-lit spin studio.

The project, called XO Condos, is under construction at the corner of King Street West and Dufferin Street. Once complete, it will be a 14-storey mid-rise building with a total of 307 condo units.

Those lucky enough to purchase a condo there will have plenty of amenities — over 9,300 sq ft of them, in fact — making it a very comfortable place to live. Renderings published on developer Lifetime Developments’ website show everything from a spin room to a gaming studio to an interactive kids’ zone complete with a ball pit, TVs, play areas, and an arts and crafts zone.

There will also be a lounge and dining room, indoor yoga room, outdoor yoga space, gym, co-working space, outdoor terrace, and pet spa with grooming services. The impressive-looking lobby will also have a chilled delivery space that will keep residents’ deliveries fresh until they pick them up.

Being at King and Dufferin, the new building will also have near-immediate access to tons of transportation options. The Exhbition GO station is just steps away, as well as the King Street streetcar. The upcoming Ontario Line subway will also have a station nearby at Exhibition.

The Liberty Village condo is expected to be complete in 2022.