DevelopmentUrbanized

New Liberty Village condo building will have an LED spin studio

Laura Hanrahan
Laura Hanrahan
|
Sep 29 2021, 11:31 am
New Liberty Village condo building will have an LED spin studio
Lifetime Developments

A new condo building going up in Toronto’s Liberty Village neighbourhood has no shortage of high-end amenities, including an LED-lit spin studio.

The project, called XO Condos, is under construction at the corner of King Street West and Dufferin Street. Once complete, it will be a 14-storey mid-rise building with a total of 307 condo units.

Lifetime Developments

liberty village condo spin studio

Lifetime Developments

Those lucky enough to purchase a condo there will have plenty of amenities — over 9,300 sq ft of them, in fact — making it a very comfortable place to live. Renderings published on developer Lifetime Developments’ website show everything from a spin room to a gaming studio to an interactive kids’ zone complete with a ball pit, TVs, play areas, and an arts and crafts zone.

Lifetime Developments

liberty village condo

Lifetime Developments

There will also be a lounge and dining room, indoor yoga room, outdoor yoga space, gym, co-working space, outdoor terrace, and pet spa with grooming services. The impressive-looking lobby will also have a chilled delivery space that will keep residents’ deliveries fresh until they pick them up.

toronto condo spin studio

Lifetime Developments

liberty village condo

Lifetime Developments

toronto condo spin studio

Lifetime Developments

Being at King and Dufferin, the new building will also have near-immediate access to tons of transportation options. The Exhbition GO station is just steps away, as well as the King Street streetcar. The upcoming Ontario Line subway will also have a station nearby at Exhibition.

liberty village condo

Lifetime Developments

The Liberty Village condo is expected to be complete in 2022.

Laura HanrahanLaura Hanrahan
+ Development
+ Urbanized
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT