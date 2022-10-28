Leafs will reportedly wear their Bieber-inspired jersey Saturday night in LA

The Toronto Maple Leafs are going to rock with Justin Bieber on Saturday.

The Maple Leafs will sport their Biebs-inspired “drew house” collection jersey when they visit the Los Angeles Kings at Staples Center, according to multiple reports. The Kings, as a result, will wear their road whites at home.

#Leafs will be wearing the black flipside Bieber jerseys tomorrow against the Kings tomorrow. LA will wear their white unis tomorrow. — David Alter (@dalter) October 28, 2022

Maple Leafs will wear their alternate black Justin Bieber sweaters Saturday vs. Kings. When in L.A…. Home whites for Kings. — luke fox (@lukefoxjukebox) October 28, 2022

The team teased the jersey’s comeback two weeks ago when it practiced in all-black gear, indicating a return for the reversible threads.

The main side of the jersey features a “shibori-inspired print” and the Toronto skyline “subtly woven into the bands on the arms of the sweater and the uniform’s socks,” last year’s release said.

Bieber, a native of Stratford, Ontario, is a diehard Leafs fan and is close friends with 2022 NHL Hart Trophy winner Auston Matthews.

“My love for the Maple Leafs has always been a big part of who I am, and my passion for the team, and the passion of millions of fans, is stitched into this Next Gen sweater,” said Bieber last year. “I’m grateful to the Leafs for the chance to team up again to create something so authentic for the team and its fans.”

We’ll be rocking the black and blue, hby? The Leafs x @drewhouse flipside jersey is here. pic.twitter.com/UqvnQdpPny — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) March 22, 2022

The jersey features a black base, white trim on the numbers, and blue accents for a Leafs jersey that the team describes as a “uniform that has never been seen in sport.” The reversible interior of the jersey sports a black and gold Leafs logo inspired by Bieber’s drew house brand.

It was first worn against the New Jersey Devils last March.