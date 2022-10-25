Leafs' Marner says mom was worried about his beat-up face

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner is many things.

He’s a star forward in the NHL, he’s the lead role of what seems like a million and one commercials, and he’s making upwards of $10 million a season to play for his hometown hockey team.

But before he was all that, he was merely the son of Bonnie and Paul Marner.

And what do many moms do when they see their kids get hit in the face? Well, they worry.

During Saturday’s Leafs game against the Winnipeg Jets, Marner was involved in a scary incident where he was thrown hard into the end boards, causing a series of cuts and bruises on his face, including a black eye.

not sure how this wasn't called pic.twitter.com/f1jvYZ3kyB — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) October 22, 2022

And you better believe Momma Marner was quick to hit up her son.

“First text I got was my mom, thinking I lost some teeth,” Marner told reporters last night following Toronto’s 3-1 loss to Vegas. “Same with my fiancée. But [I’m] all good, [my face] doesn’t bother me.”

Marner appears to be taking his new look in stride a week before Halloween.

“Yeah, kind of funny,” he admitted. “I look like I got jumped.”

Perhaps it’s a bit of dark humour, as Marner was actually robbed at gunpoint of his vehicle earlier this year when his black Range Rover was stolen while he was out with friends watching a movie.

Whatever he looks like, Marner said he’s looking forward to a day off with his teammates in Las Vegas on Tuesday before heading to San Jose to play the Sharks on Thursday night.

“It’s gonna be great,” Marner said. “It’s gonna be a nice time for everyone to get together, have some fun here, and just relax, enjoy the sun, enjoy the heat, and like I said, we’ll get our mindset ready for San Jose.”