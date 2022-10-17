Leafs tease comeback of Justin Bieber-inspired jersey

The Toronto Maple Leafs are bringing the Biebs back.

Based on a video from the team’s Twitter account posted on Sunday, it looks like the team is going to re-jig last year’s Justin Bieber-inspired “drew house” collection uniform at some point this season.

During the team’s practice on Sunday, Toronto was experimenting with a black and white helmet, gloves, and pants combination with the same look as last year’s popular collab.

The main side of the uniform features a “shibori-inspired print” as well as the Toronto skyline “subtly woven into the bands on the arms of the sweater and the uniform’s socks,” per last year’s release.

The black and blue uniform was the first of its kind in the NHL, as it was actually reversible, featuring a black and gold unique Leafs logo on the inside.

Bieber, a native of Stratford, Ontario, is a self-proclaimed diehard fan, due in no small part to his close friendship with 2022 NHL Hart Trophy winner Auston Matthews.

“My love for the Maple Leafs has always been a big part of who I am, and my passion for the team, and the passion of millions of fans, is stitched into this Next Gen sweater,” said Bieber last year. “I’m grateful to the Leafs for the chance to team up again to create something so authentic for the team and its fans.”

But based on the team’s recent postseason performances, maybe the Leafs should update their new team slogan to “It’s too late to say sorry now.”

As the Leafs haven’t officially commented on the jersey’s return just yet, we’ll expect more details to come in the coming weeks.