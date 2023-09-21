Leafs reveal lines and defence pairings on first day of training camp
Puck drop on the Toronto Maple Leafs’ 2023-24 season may still be a few weeks away, but the first day of training camp has already given fans a glimpse into the future — at least on the lineup front.
While their core remains intact, the Leafs brought in a variety of new additions and big names via trades and free agent signings over the offseason.
The team rolled out three fresh groups of lines and defence pairings on Thursday morning.
Among head coach Sheldon Keefe’s notable combinations were Mitch Marner and Auston Matthews in the top line of Group 1, with new addition Tyler Bertuzzi pencilled in at left wing.
“I’m excited. It’s a big opportunity,” Bertuzzi said to media members about his chance of playing on the top line. “I won’t take it lightly.”
Meanwhile, captain John Tavares found himself in a trio with rookie Matthew Knies and Sam Lafferty, as reported below by David Alter of The Hockey News.
Shaking things up in Group 2, forward William Nylander has been switched to the centre position, playing alongside Max Domi, who signed a one-year, $3 million deal this summer.
On the backend, newly acquired defenceman John Klingberg joined a pairing with Jake McCabe. Veteran blueliner Mark Giordano was matched up with Timothy Liljegren.
As for who will get the nod in the crease, it’s likely that Ilya Samsonov, who boasted a 2.33 GAA and .919 SV% over 42 games last season, will get the majority of starts this year. But with Joseph Woll and veteran Martin Jones both looking to earn a spot, question marks remain at the backup position.
There will surely be tweaks before the regular season begins, but these are Toronto’s most NHL-ready lines today:
Forwards
Tyler Bertuzzi- Auston Matthews – Mitch Marner
Matthew Knies – John Tavares – Sam Lafferty
Max Domi – William Nylander – Calle Jarnkrok
Noah Gregor- David Kampf – Ryan Reaves
Nick Robertson – Pontus Holmberg – Nick Abbruzzese
Defence
Morgan Rielly – TJ Brodie
Jake McCabe – John Klingberg
Mark Giordano – Timothy Liljegren
William Lagesson – Conor Timmins
Goalies
Ilya Samsonov
Joseph Woll
Martin Jones
The Leafs will skate on Friday and Saturday before their preseason begins Sunday, September 24 with a game against the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre.