Leafs rookie Knies has an obscure favourite former player

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Matthew Knies quickly became a fan favourite during his brief stint with the team last year.

Suiting up in ten contests for the team in the regular season and the playoffs, Knies made an instant impact once he joined the team after his second season with the University of Minnesota and likely became the favourite player of a few young Leafs fans along the way.

Born in Phoenix, Arizona, the 20-year-old Knies grew up a fan of the Coyotes — similar to the life story of 25-year-old Leafs star Auston Matthews.

In an article with ESPN’s Greg Wyshynski, Knies revealed that his idol growing up wasn’t exactly a star player but rather former Coyotes winger Mikkel Boedker.

“That’s why I wore No. 89 growing up,” Knies said. “Just really fast, really speedy. He was quick and scored goals. I think he was the most electric player on the team at that time.”

Boedker spent parts of eight seasons in the Arizona/Phoenix franchise, where he had 80 goals and 133 assists in 445 games for the Coyotes in his career.

Boedker hit the 40-point margin just once in his NHL career — and never scored 20 goals in a season — but became a fan fave of Knies, who was aged 8-15 during the speedy Danish winger’s time in his home state.

“I don’t think anyone’s asked him that. Hopefully I am,” Knies said when asked by Wyshynski if he’s Boedker’s number one fan.

Still just 33, Boedker played last season for Sweden’s HV71 Jonkoping franchise after two years playing in Switzerland with Lugano.

When the Leafs head to Sweden this upcoming fall for a series of regular season games against Detroit and Minnesota, maybe, just maybe, Boedker will make his way down to Stockholm’s Avicii Arena to cheer on the youngster who once cheered for him.