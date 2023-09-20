Leafs GM provides stark injury update on Jake Muzzin and four other players

The Toronto Maple Leafs kicked off the first day of their training camp on Wednesday.

And while fans are excited about seeing new additions like Ryan Reaves, Max Domi, and Tyler Bertuzzi, some key players remain on the team’s injured list.

General manager Brad Treliving spoke to reporters to provide an update on their estimated returns to the lineup.

Watch: Toronto Maple Leafs Media Day Availability: https://t.co/SMvHdrTQ4k — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) September 20, 2023

Beginning with bad news: Treliving revealed that defenceman Jake Muzzin would be out for the year as a result of a cervical spine injury he suffered in a game last October.

“There’s no change in Jake Muzzin,” the GM said. “Jake won’t be participating this year.”

He followed the brief update with information on goaltender Matt Murray, who endured three serious injuries last season and was placed on LTIR back in July.

“Matt has worked closely with our medical team, our performance team, over the spring and summer. And it’s been determined that Matt’s gonna require significant surgery, which will require significant rehab. That’s going to take place in the next week,” Treliving explained.

“For Matt’s privacy, I’m just going to leave it at that,” he added.

As for who could be returning soon, Treliving said that forward Bobby McMann, who spent the majority of last season with the Marlies in the AHL, will not be healthy in time to start the year.

“Bobby McMann, he’s not cleared to play yet or not clear to participate fully,” Treliving said. “He’s progressing, but on day one he’s not ready for full participation.”

Finally, Treliving spoke on the injuries of prospects Ty Voit and Braeden Kressler, both of whom were hurt during Toronto’s rookie camp last week.

“Both are injured. Both are progressing,” he said. “We’re hopeful that neither [of the injuries] are too significant.”