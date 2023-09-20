Leafs goalie's new mask pays tribute to Cujo and other Toronto legends

Toronto Maple Leafs’ goaltender Martin Jones is set to hit the ice with a unique and nostalgic twist this season.

His newly designed mask, crafted by artist Steve Nash of EyeCandyAir, features a stunning homage to 10 iconic Maple Leafs goalie masks from the past.

360 view of Martin Jones' 2023/24 Toronto Maple Leafs goalie mask which pays homage to what we felt were the 10 most iconic goalie masks in Toronto. Traditionally hand drawn, painted and airbrushed by Steve Nash of EYECANDYAIR

Each classic mask on Jones’ new lid is tastefully encased in the shape of a maple leaf. The masks featured include those of legendary goalies like Ed Belfour, Felix Potvin, and more, along with vintage white fiberglass designs worn by Terry Sawchuk, Jacques Plante, and Johnny Bower.

And a tribute mask like this one wouldn’t be complete without Curtis Joseph’s famous cat mask design, which is prominently featured in the top right corner

Nash, the artist behind the project, shared his inspiration with NHL.com, saying, “We wanted to paint something that would touch upon the deep history in Toronto and while coming up with ideas with Martin we decided to pay homage to what we felt were the 10 most iconic goalie masks in Toronto.”

With Matt Murray confirmed to be out for the season, fans will likely get the chance to see the tribute mask in action quite a bit with Jones expected to get ice time behind Toronto’s goalie duo of Ilya Samsonov and Joseph Woll.

On August 9, Jones signed a one-year, $875,000 contract with Toronto as a free agent. The 33-year-old goalie had a 27-13-3 record, with a 2.99 goals-against average, .887 save percentage, and three shutouts for the Seattle Kraken last season.

Throughout his decade-long NHL, spanning stints with the Seattle Kraken, Philadelphia Flyers, San Jose Sharks, and Los Angeles Kings, Jones, a North Vancouver native has amassed a total of 225 wins.