Raptors, Leafs to drop mask mandate at Scotiabank Arena

The Toronto Maple Leafs and Toronto Raptors will drop their mask mandate on March 21.

The announcement, made by parent company MLSE, is in accordance with revisions to both city and provincial guidelines in regards to masking.

“With the announcement of an end to the provincial mask mandate, and the discontinuation of the City’s mask bylaw, MLSE and its venues will follow the direction from public health officials and make mask wearing for patrons voluntary, yet strongly recommended, as of March 21,” MLSE tweeted Friday.

“As it has throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, MLSE continues to consult with public health officials to follow all health and safety recommendations for its venues and the community at large and thanks all officials, partners and fans for their cooperation through the reopening stages and working together to protect our community.”

MLSE Statement on Mask Mandate pic.twitter.com/ePAPqNdjsx — MLSE PR (@MLSEPR) March 11, 2022

MLSE had previously implemented “Operation Mask Up (or out),” that required all attendees to “strictly adhere to all mask-wearing protocols or risk ejection from the building.”

Scotiabank Arena, which houses the Raptors and Maple Leafs, returned to 100% capacity on March 1.

Toronto City Council voted to drop masking simultaneously with the province in a landslide vote on Wednesday. Ontario’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Kieran Moore also announced Wednesday the province will be removing mask mandates after the March break.

“It is a choice now,” Dr. Moore said.

“Removing the mask mandate does not mean the risk is gone. COVID-19 transmission is still occurring across the province, and masks can help protect you and others becoming from becoming infected with COVID-19.”