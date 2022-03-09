Tickets to Raptors game in LA are cheaper than the price of beer in Toronto

Toronto Raptors tickets are usually a hot commodity for home games, but that isn’t necessarily true across the league.

The Raptors will be heading to Los Angeles next week to close out a six-game road trip that began on Sunday with a loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Tickets for the game against LeBron James’ Los Angeles Lakers next Monday at Crypto.com Arena start at about $30 USD, or about $38 Canadian before fees.

But facing the Clippers two nights later on Wednesday, March 16? You can get in for as little as $6 USD via Ticketmaster, or about $7.69 Canadian. Sure, there’s a few fees involved, but still? A single-digit starting price for an NBA game? In this economy?

That’s actually below the price that you’d pay for a standard beer at Scotiabank Arena, which starts at $11.75 for a domestic tall can, or $13.00 for a 20-oz draught.

Of course, getting to LA is a whole other deal, with the cheapest non-stop flight from Toronto taking off Tuesday and returning Thursday is listed at $919 via Google Flights.

The Raptors didn’t have any fans in the building when the Clippers visited on New Years’ Eve earlier this season. For comparison, the cheapest seat listed for tickets when the Raptors host the Lakers next Friday evening begins at $180.

As of press time, the cheapest listed ticket for a remaining Raptors home game is $45.98 against the Minnesota Timberwolves on March 30.