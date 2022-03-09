Toronto’s COVID-19 mask by-law will come to an end on March 21

Toronto City Council has voted to drop masking simultaneously with the province in a landslide vote.

The vote was 24 for dropping the by-law versus one outlier wanting to keep it. Councillor John Filion was the single voter against. He had expressed his concerns with dropping the by-law earlier in the meeting, saying it was too soon.

Earlier on Wednesday, Toronto’s Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Eileen De Villa, called upon City Council to end the mandate alongside the province. Despite the recommendation, she still encourages everyone to wear a mask.

“Dr. de Villa also recommends that, even in the absence of regulations requiring mask wearing, that City Council support residents’ ability to choose to wear a mask,” a Toronto Public Health spokesperson told Daily Hive.

Council votes 24-1 to APPROVE Dr. de Villa’s recommendation to end Toronto’s mask bylaws on the provincial schedule. pic.twitter.com/zcfWS2BN8I — Matt Elliott (@GraphicMatt) March 9, 2022

With the motion passed, the masking by-law in indoor public spaces in Toronto will end on March 21. At this time, masks will still be require on public transit, in long-term care homes, and other high-risk settings.