Leafs goalie Jack Campbell sidelined with surprise rib injury

Add a Jack Campbell injury into the mix for the Leafs.

The Leafs announced today that Campbell had been sidelined with an injury to his rib, missing a minimum two weeks. The severity of the injury or further specifics were not released by the team, with Campbell last playing in Tuesday’s 6-4 win over the Seattle Kraken.

Campbell has a 24-9-4 record in 40 games, with a goals against average of 2.65 and a save percentage of .914 this season.

In response, the Leafs called up goaltender Erik Källgren from the Toronto Marlies as an emergency replacement. Källgren has posted a .904 save percentage in 26 appearances with the Marlies this year, putting up a 15-8-1 record to go along with a 3.02 goal against average.

If there’s any consolation, the Leafs have a fairly light schedule over the next two weeks, as he’s slated to miss just six games as it stands. But with the Leafs scheduled to take on Buffalo on Sunday in Hamilton at the Heritage Classic outdoor game, Campbell’s likely not too thrilled about missing that opportunity.

The Leafs are taking on the Arizona Coyotes tonight at home, with puck drop scheduled for 7 pm ET. Petr Mrazek is scheduled to be the Leafs’ starter tonight, per TSN reporter Mark Masters.

Petr Mrazek in the starter’s net at morning skate Looking to avenge January’s loss to the Coyotes @TSN_Edge pic.twitter.com/9HdxnGD1Dy — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) March 10, 2022

The game is also the first back for former Phil Kessel after rushing home for the birth of his first child after just one shift during Tuesday’s contest against Detroit.