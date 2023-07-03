Leafs announce jersey numbers for Domi, Bertuzzi, and other newcomers

The Toronto Maple Leafs’ busy offseason has brought over the likes of forwards Max Domi, Tyler Bertuzzi, and Ryan Reaves, along with defenceman John Klingberg via free agency.

On Monday, the team revealed which jersey numbers the four notable newcomers will wear on the ice next season.

New digits 🔢 pic.twitter.com/y4ESOPEaNE — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) July 3, 2023

Despite changing threads, Ryan Reaves will stick to his signature No. 75 when he joins the Leafs. As will Tyler Bertuzzi with No. 59 and John Klingberg with No. 3.

Max Domi, who is already on his seventh NHL team, is opting for a change, though. Although he’s worn numbers like 13, 16, and 18, he will make his Leafs debut with No. 11.

Domi’s father, Tie, who was a notable enforcer with Toronto between 1995 and 2006, famously wore No. 28 during his tenure with the team.

Given the family connection, Leafs fans were quick to suggest he inherit the digits.

Domi not being 28 is blasphemous — Court (@Live1nlove) July 3, 2023

make domi wear 28 — Jaded – offseason (@jadedtml) July 3, 2023

Ew 11! Get him #28 some how, or at least go with #82 — amos ainger (@amosainger) July 3, 2023

WHY IS HE NOT WEARING 28 — Julian Mancuso (@jcuso1220) July 3, 2023

But whether Domi wants it or not, that number is currently in use by forward Sam Lafferty.

Lafferty and Domi gotta trade — Keegan (@keeganmac91) July 3, 2023

Gotta give Lafferty a watch for his number — Lucas 🍁 (@LeafsBias) July 3, 2023

Hold off on that #11 for Max. *calls Lafferty* — Kneelander (@WillKneelander) July 3, 2023

The Leafs will kick off their 2023-2024 at home against the Montreal Canadiens on October 11.