Maple Leafs sign Max Domi to $3 million deal: report
Jul 3 2023, 2:36 am
The Toronto Maple Leafs are adding another piece to their offensive lineup.
According to TSN’s Chris Johnston, Toronto is in the process of signing forward Max Domi to a one-year, $3-million deal
Last season, the 28-year-old played 80 games for the Dallas Stars and Chicago Blackhawks, scoring 20 goals and 36 assists. During the Stars’ impressive postseason run, he scored 13 points in 19 games.
His father Tie, one of the NHL’s most notorious enforcers, donned the Leafs sweater from 1995 to 2006.
