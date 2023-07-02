Leafs sign six players but lose seven in free agency so far

The Toronto Maple Leafs have been busy so far in free agency, with the team getting a bit of a makeover in July.

While it looked like for a while that enforcer Ryan Reaves might be the only new player the team is adding to the mix, Toronto added veteran defenceman John Klingberg on a one-year deal worth $4.15 million.

Toronto also announced Saturday the signings of goaltender Artur Akhtyamov as well as defencemen William Lagesson, Max Lajoie and Marshall Rifai. All four players are on two-way contracts, with Akhtyamov making $851,667 while the other three players are making $775,000.

Rifai skated with the Toronto Marlies in the AHL last season, while Lagesson and Lajoie were teammates on the Chicago Wolves. Meanwhile, Akhtyamov played for Neftyanik Almetievsk in the Russian-based VHL, Russia’s second tier.

But Toronto’s arrivals weren’t without a few departures.

Luke Schenn and Ryan O’Reilly (both Nashville), Michael Bunting (Carolina), Alex Kerfoot (Arizona), Justin Holl (Detroit), Erik Kallgren (New Jersey), and Noel Acciari (Pittsburgh) have all found new homes for next season.

The departures leave a few holes for Toronto, with Bunting being a top-line player for the Leafs and O’Reilly becoming a clear leader for the franchise during his short time with the team.

However, it doesn’t seem like the team is quite done making additions this summer.

“We had some goals walk out the door here today,” general manager Brad Treliving told the Toronto media on Saturday. “Definitely, goal scoring is something we want to continue address not only today but throughout the summer.”