"Worst day of the season": Leafs coach Keefe blames self for playoff exit

If there’s one person in the Toronto Maple Leafs organization currently on the hot seat, it would have to be head coach Sheldon Keefe.

After crashing out of the first round of the playoffs for the fourth time in his five postseasons with the team, Keefe’s future employment has been the hot topic in town over the past few days.

Though Toronto stormed back from a 3-1 deficit in the series against the Boston Bruins to force a Game 7, they ultimately fell 2-1 overtime to end their season at TD Garden on Saturday night.

And speaking at Leafs’ locker room cleanout day, Keefe addressed speculation about his future.

“I believe in myself greatly. I love coaching the Toronto Maple Leafs,” Keefe told the media today. “It’s out of my control. But I believe in myself, that I will win and my team will win.”

Since taking over the job in 2019, Keefe has gone 212-97-40 in the regular season with Toronto, a .607 winning percentage, while going 16-21 in the playoffs, a .432 winning percentage.

Keefe also added that the loss was weighing heavily on him and claimed responsibility for yet another early exit from the playoffs.

“Worst day of the season when you haven’t met expectations. As head coach, I take responsibility,” Keefe added. “We’re in the results business here and we didn’t get results, and we haven’t met expectations.”

In the moments following Toronto’s elimination from the playoffs, Keefe offered an explanation for the team’s loss that didn’t exactly sit well with much of the fanbase.

“Teams play the Leafs, they set up the games for the Leafs to beat themselves,” Keefe said on Saturday night. “I thought we did that in Game 3 and 4, we beat ourselves with how we played at home.”

Leafs management is expected to meet with the media on Thursday, and a clearer answer on Keefe’s future with Toronto will likely be available by then.