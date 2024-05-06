The Toronto Maple Leafs are out of the playoffs once again, and all eyes are on head coach Sheldon Keefe.

Since taking over as the team’s head coach in 2019, Keefe failed to get out of the first round of the playoffs for the fourth time in five years, the latest of which was a Game 7 overtime loss to the Boston Bruins on Saturday night.

Here are seven candidates that could replace Keefe if Toronto chooses to part ways with him:

Mike Sullivan

This one is a little complicated, but the line of thinking is pretty straightforward. Mike Sullivan is currently coaching the Pittsburgh Penguins, but it seems like the time might be up after two years out of the playoffs. Should the Penguins part ways with Sullivan, perhaps Keefe will go to Pittsburgh and reunite with former Leafs GM Kyle Dubas. There’s also a possibility of a rare coach trade, but we’ll believe that when we see it.

Jay Woodcroft

Jay Woodcroft came onto the scene as an NHL coach for the first time in 2021-22, taking over for the Edmonton Oilers midseason and subsequently leading them to the Conference Finals. Though he was let go earlier this year, the Toronto native could be a candidate for the job.

Todd McLellan

If Toronto goes in this direction, Todd McLellan will get a bit of Eastern representation on his resume after coaching three Pacific Division teams. With stints in charge of the San Jose Sharks, Edmonton Oilers, and Los Angeles Kings, the Melville, Saskatchewan native is currently on the market after being let go by the Kings in February.

Craig Berube

The leading candidate for the position if it becomes available, according to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, Craig Berube is the most recent Stanley Cup-winning head coach on the list. Having spent five years in charge of the St. Louis Blues from 2019-2024, Berube was let go before this season and has been searching for a new job ever since.

Dean Evason

If the Leafs are looking for a coach with a history of winning in the playoffs, Dean Evason might not be that guy. In four seasons with the Minnesota Wild, Evason could probably relate to Keefe, having fallen in the first round four separate times.

Bruce Boudreau

At this point in his life, the Leafs might be the only team that could lure Bruce Boudreau back to the NHL. As a lifelong fan of the team and a former player in various stints from 1976 to 1983, it’s no secret that coaching his hometown team would be a dream job for Boudreau.

Travis Green

The former Vancouver Canucks and current New Jersey Devils interim coach, Travis Green is yet another name with Leafs history, having had two stints with the franchise as a player during the 2000s.