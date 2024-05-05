SportsHockeyMaple Leafs

Leafs fans can't believe Keefe's explanation for loss to Bruins

Colton Pankiw
Colton Pankiw
|
May 5 2024, 4:51 am
Leafs fans can't believe Keefe's explanation for loss to Bruins
NHL.com

https://canada.sportsbook.fanduel.com/en/sports/navigation/1550.1/10329.3?af_xp=social&source_caller=ui&pid=Blog_TO&utm_content=stories&utm_source=facebook&shortlink=onezx36z&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=reach&deep_link_value=https%3A%2F%2Fcanada.sportsbook.fanduel.com%2Fen%2Fsports%2Fnavigation%2F1550.1%2F10329.3&utm_term=blogto&c=Stories

Toronto Maple Leafs fans are in a state of shock after another early playoff exit at the hands of the Boston Bruins.

After fighting back in a series which they trailed 3-1, it felt like this may finally be the year the Leafs got past the Bruins. Ultimately, it wasn’t meant to be, as David Pastrnak buried an overtime winner to end the Leafs’ season.

While the loss itself was upsetting enough, a rather odd explanation from Sheldon Keefe on why his team wasn’t able to pull out a victory has raised some eyebrows.

“Teams play the Leafs, they set up the games for the Leafs to beat themselves,” Keefe said. “I thought we did that in Game 3 and 4, we beat ourselves with how we played at home.”

Fans were absolutely shocked by this quote, especially with it coming from the head coach.

With yet another early exit, there could be some big changes coming for the Leafs this offseason. Keefe’s job is certainly in jeopardy, while there has been speculation surrounding the future of the core four, particularly Mitch Marner and John Tavares.

Colton PankiwColton Pankiw
+ Offside
+ Hockey
+ Maple Leafs

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop