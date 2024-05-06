"It was killing me": Matthews hated not playing for Leafs in playoffs

The Toronto Maple Leafs were one goal away from advancing to the second round of the playoffs, but found themselves in a familiar spot after losing Game 7 to the Boston Bruins on Saturday night.

And while there were plenty of on-ice storylines for the Original Six matchup, much of the media attention focused on who wasn’t in the lineup for the Leafs. After star forward William Nylander missed the first three games with a migraine, Toronto then saw Auston Matthews get pulled from Game 4 before being forced by the team’s medical staff to sit out Games 5 and 6.

Leafs' star Auston Matthews discusses the ailments that effected his availability in the 1st round. pic.twitter.com/N2mUjcFa96 — TSN (@TSN_Sports) May 6, 2024

And it appears that the lingering illness that sidelined Matthews began earlier in the series than previously reported.

“I got really, really sick after Game 2,” Matthews told the media today.

Matthews played 40 minutes in Game 4 before being called off the ice by the team doctor, which he said was influenced by an on-ice collision in the game,

“Took a weird hit, couldn’t go any longer… that’s as detailed as I’m going to get into it. I mean obviously, it was tough, really frustrating,” he added.

While Matthews was spotted skating several times over the next few days, he remained out of the lineup for Game 5 and 6, both of which Toronto ended up winning to tie the series at three games apiece and force Game 7.

“It sucks, it was killing me to watch [and not get a chance to play in Games 5 and 6]. [I was] proud of the guys and how they fought and climbed our way back into the series. I was fortunate to get to play in Game 7 and go out there and give it my all. Obviously, it’s disappointing and frustrating.”

Matthews was then asked a follow-up question if he was dealing with a virus.

“Something like that. I don’t know exactly what was going on after that second game,” he replied.

The Leafs continue their locker room cleanout media session throughout Monday, with head coach Sheldon Keefe and select players scheduled to meet reporters.