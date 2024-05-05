Ex-Leafs coach Babcock gave Bruins advice before Game 7

The Boston Bruins had some advice from a former Toronto Maple Leafs head coach ahead of their Game 7 victory tonight.

The Bruins were able to advance past the Leafs thanks to an overtime winner from David Pastrnak. Toronto fans are already furious after yet another early exit, and a new report surfacing on Mike Babcock offering up advice to Jim Montgomery entering Game 7 won’t help.

Jim Montgomery got encouragement from Jon Cooper and advice from Mike Babcock before Game 7. — luke fox (@lukefoxjukebox) May 5, 2024

Babcock served as the head coach of the Leafs from 2015 until his firing 23 games into the 2019-20 season. He was then replaced by Sheldon Keefe, and saw his reputation take a serious hit shortly afterward.

Stories involving Babcock’s methods quickly came to light, including one where he asked Mitch Marner in a private meeting to list his teammates in terms of their effort levels. Shortly after Marner did so, Babcock is reported to have taken the list and shown the rest of the players.

After being away from the NHL for three-straight seasons, Babcock was unexpectedly named the head coach of the Columbus Blue Jackets, though that wound up being shorter lived than even his biggest detractors could have imagined.

Prior to the 2023-24 season even beginning, Paul Bissonnette, who serves as a co-host of the Spittin’ Chiclets podcast and is also a TNT analyst, claimed that Babcock was forcing players to show him their phones in one-on-one meetings. After an investigation into the claims, Babcock resigned.

Though Leafs fans aren’t in the mood for laughing right now, Bissonnette, who is openly a big Leafs supporter, had a hilarious tweet after learning that Babcock had given the Bruins advice heading into Game 7.

I helped end babs season then he helped end mine. Call it a wash. https://t.co/2VEowV8ekh — Paul Bissonnette (@BizNasty2point0) May 5, 2024

Though he would never admit it, this situation makes it seem as though Babcock is still very bitter about how his time with the Leafs ended. Whether his advice played a part or not, the Bruins are advancing to the second round, while the Leafs find themselves going home early yet again.