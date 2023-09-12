Former Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Mike Babcock is in the news again for some rather unconventional off-ice tactics.

Babcock, who was hired as the head coach of the Columbus Blue Jackets earlier this summer after a four-year hiatus from the NHL, is alleged to be asking his new team’s players odd personal requests.

According to former NHLer Paul Bissonnette via the Spittin’ Chiclets podcast, Babcock has reportedly been trying to gauge his players’ character by asking to see their photos on their phones.

“I get a text from a player. He goes, ‘Have you heard what Babcock is up to again?’ And I’m like, ‘No,'” Bissonnette told his co-host, Ryan Whitney. “He gets to Columbus; he calls in Boone Jenner, the captain of the f***ing team, and says, ‘I want to see the photos in your phone. I wanna know the type of person you are.'”

The story is currently being investigated internally by the Blue Jackets, according to a report.

“CBJ are aware of these allegations and looking into them. No official response yet,” The Athletic‘s Aaron Portzline reported. “Babcock and Jenner have not immediately responded to requests seeking comment.”

Portzline added in a follow-up tweet that the NHL Players Association is also looking into the claims.

Told that the NHL players’ association is looking into the Babcock allegations as put forth by the Spittin’ Chiclets podcast. — Aaron Portzline (@Aportzline) September 12, 2023

This isn’t the first time Babcock has been in the media for his off-the-ice coaching methods.

Following Babcock’s dismissal from the Maple Leafs, a story was reported by the Toronto Sun’s Terry Koshan that a rookie player in the 2016-17 season — later revealed to be Mitch Marner — was asked by Babcock to rank his teammates in order of their work ethic.

After Marner made the list, Babcock showed the teammates ranking at the bottom of the list Marner’s thoughts.

Meanwhile, former Detroit Red Wings forward Johan Franzen called Babcock the “worst person I’ve ever met” after playing nine seasons for him.

Babcock, who has coached for the Leafs, Red Wings, and Anaheim Ducks in his career, has an NHL record of 700-418-19-164 while winning Olympic gold medals in 2010 and 2014 with Canada.