Brampton Poutine Feast returns as part of Ontario-wide festival
From September 29 to October 2, Canada’s largest travelling poutine festival will be making its stop in Brampton. Poutine Feast promises a multitude of variety, catering to every preference — including veggie, vegan and gluten-free — all served up in generously sized portions.
With food comes entertainment, so gear up for live music and a family-friendly atmosphere perfect for all ages.
View this post on Instagram
General admission is free, and limited availability VIP tickets can be purchased for $75, which includes the opportunity to skip lines, receive table service, and grab a VIP pass and gift bag.
Brampton Poutine Feast will pass by in a flash, so be sure not to miss out this year!
- You might also like:
- 12 new and outrageous foods to try at the CNE this year (PHOTOS)
- 3 Toronto food events to check out this week: August 29 to September 4
- Smorgasburg Toronto: Check out the city's new giant food flea market
Brampton Poutine Feast
When: September 29 to October 2. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 11 am to 9 pm; Sunday, 11 am to 6 pm
Where: Rosalea Arena Park, Scott Street, Brampton