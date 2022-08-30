FoodFood TrucksFood News

Brampton Poutine Feast returns as part of Ontario-wide festival

Aug 30 2022, 3:19 pm
From September 29 to October 2, Canada’s largest travelling poutine festival will be making its stop in Brampton. Poutine Feast promises a multitude of variety, catering to every preference — including veggie, vegan and gluten-free — all served up in generously sized portions.

With food comes entertainment, so gear up for live music and a family-friendly atmosphere perfect for all ages.

 

General admission is free, and limited availability VIP tickets can be purchased for $75, which includes the opportunity to skip lines, receive table service, and grab a VIP pass and gift bag.

Brampton Poutine Feast will pass by in a flash, so be sure not to miss out this year!

Brampton Poutine Feast

When: September 29 to October 2. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 11 am to 9 pm; Sunday, 11 am to 6 pm
Where: Rosalea Arena Park, Scott Street, Brampton

