FoodRestaurants & BarsFood EventsFood NewsSpecials & Deals

Le Burger Week: All the participating restaurants in Toronto

DH Toronto Staff
DH Toronto Staff
|
Aug 26 2021, 11:11 am
Le Burger Week: All the participating restaurants in Toronto
Pickled Jalapeño Burger (Courtesy Insomnia Restaurant)

Le Burger Week is back, and this year, it’s delighting Canadians with two whole weeks of deliciousness.

The nationwide celebration of all things burgers will take place from September 1 to 14, 2021.

Burger lovers can head into participating restaurants and enjoy special dishes created just for the festival.

This year, the event will host an expected 1,000 restaurants across the country, making it the largest burger event ever held in the country.

British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, and Quebec all have establishments stepping up to deliver the cheesiest, out-of-the-bun concepts they can for the event.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Le Burger Week (@leburgerweek)

Torontonians can look forward to heading to the following participating eateries during this year’s festival:

  • Unionville Arms Pub & GrillRoadhouse burger
  • Busters By The Bluffs, Pub/GrillBusters Smash HIT Burger
  • Gusto 501
  • Punjaabi Grand Indian Buffet
  • Moxie’s Grill & Bar DixonLoaded Beyond Spicy Burger
  • Fish and Chips RepublikFriday Burger
  • ParkaJicama Fish Filet
  • Cucini XpressLoaded Chicken Burger meets ISSO
  • Burgers and Poutine RepublikThanks Giving Burger
  • Kung Fu Tea Greystone
  • Dope as Duck – Double Trouble Cheese Burger
  • Insomnia RestaurantPickled Jalapeño Burger
  • Quetico College School
  • Food Fight BBQThe Notorious P.I.G.
  • MISS THINGSAloha Burger
  • ACES PizzaDirty Burger Pizza
  • Fancy Franks
  • Kitchen 57Gotta Be KD Crispy Chicken
  • RudyHot For Priestly
  • Bull and Barrel PubGreek Kofta Burger
  • Texas LonghornMeatLovers Burger
  • EZmeals (operated by Aromas World Kitchen)Aromas Gourmet Burger Combo

Click here for the list of locations in the GTA.

Be sure to mark your calendar and enjoy these limited-edition eats while you can!

DH Toronto StaffDH Toronto Staff
+ Dished
+ Restaurants & Bars
+ Food Events
+ Food News
+ Specials & Deals
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT