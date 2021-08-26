Le Burger Week is back, and this year, it’s delighting Canadians with two whole weeks of deliciousness.

The nationwide celebration of all things burgers will take place from September 1 to 14, 2021.

Burger lovers can head into participating restaurants and enjoy special dishes created just for the festival.

This year, the event will host an expected 1,000 restaurants across the country, making it the largest burger event ever held in the country.

British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, and Quebec all have establishments stepping up to deliver the cheesiest, out-of-the-bun concepts they can for the event.

Torontonians can look forward to heading to the following participating eateries during this year’s festival:

Unionville Arms Pub & Grill – Roadhouse burger

Busters By The Bluffs, Pub/Grill – Busters Smash HIT Burger

Gusto 501

Punjaabi Grand Indian Buffet

Moxie’s Grill & Bar Dixon – Loaded Beyond Spicy Burger

Fish and Chips Republik – Friday Burger

Parka – Jicama Fish Filet

Cucini Xpress – Loaded Chicken Burger meets ISSO

Burgers and Poutine Republik – Thanks Giving Burger

Kung Fu Tea Greystone

Dope as Duck – Double Trouble Cheese Burger

Insomnia Restaurant – Pickled Jalapeño Burger

Quetico College School

Food Fight BBQ – The Notorious P.I.G.

MISS THINGS – Aloha Burger

ACES Pizza – Dirty Burger Pizza

Fancy Franks

Kitchen 57 – Gotta Be KD Crispy Chicken

Rudy – Hot For Priestly

Bull and Barrel Pub – Greek Kofta Burger

Texas Longhorn – MeatLovers Burger

EZmeals (operated by Aromas World Kitchen) – Aromas Gourmet Burger Combo

Click here for the list of locations in the GTA.

Be sure to mark your calendar and enjoy these limited-edition eats while you can!