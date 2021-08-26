Le Burger Week: All the participating restaurants in Toronto
Le Burger Week is back, and this year, it’s delighting Canadians with two whole weeks of deliciousness.
The nationwide celebration of all things burgers will take place from September 1 to 14, 2021.
Burger lovers can head into participating restaurants and enjoy special dishes created just for the festival.
- See also:
This year, the event will host an expected 1,000 restaurants across the country, making it the largest burger event ever held in the country.
British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, and Quebec all have establishments stepping up to deliver the cheesiest, out-of-the-bun concepts they can for the event.
View this post on Instagram
Torontonians can look forward to heading to the following participating eateries during this year’s festival:
- Unionville Arms Pub & Grill – Roadhouse burger
- Busters By The Bluffs, Pub/Grill – Busters Smash HIT Burger
- Gusto 501
- Punjaabi Grand Indian Buffet
- Moxie’s Grill & Bar Dixon – Loaded Beyond Spicy Burger
- Fish and Chips Republik – Friday Burger
- Parka – Jicama Fish Filet
- Cucini Xpress – Loaded Chicken Burger meets ISSO
- Burgers and Poutine Republik – Thanks Giving Burger
- Kung Fu Tea Greystone
- Dope as Duck – Double Trouble Cheese Burger
- Insomnia Restaurant – Pickled Jalapeño Burger
- Quetico College School
- Food Fight BBQ – The Notorious P.I.G.
- MISS THINGS – Aloha Burger
- ACES Pizza – Dirty Burger Pizza
- Fancy Franks
- Kitchen 57 – Gotta Be KD Crispy Chicken
- Rudy – Hot For Priestly
- Bull and Barrel Pub – Greek Kofta Burger
- Texas Longhorn – MeatLovers Burger
- EZmeals (operated by Aromas World Kitchen) – Aromas Gourmet Burger Combo
Click here for the list of locations in the GTA.
Be sure to mark your calendar and enjoy these limited-edition eats while you can!