Canadian handheld chain South Street Burger has officially opened its new location in Toronto today.

Located at Unit 3 – 12 Richardson Street in Toronto, this is the twelfth location in the city and the 33rd for the brand in Canada overall.

South Street Burger is known for its juicy, Canadian Angus Beef custom burgers.

The eatery also offers vegan and vegetarian options, Halal beef, chicken breast, and fried chicken too.

