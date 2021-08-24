Beloved Toronto burger joint giving out FREE burgers next weekend

One of Toronto’s favourite local burger joints is giving out FREE burgers over Labour Day weekend.

Aunty Lucy’s will be handing out delicious eats at no charge starting on Saturday, September 4, at Trailhead Place.

Not only will they be handing out free burgers, the local favourite will be serving up a “never-before-tasted burger featuring a secret ingredient” to anyone who stops by their food truck over the long weekend.

Aunty Lucy’s opened in 2020 and operates out of the Annex Hotel in downtown Toronto.

The local spot is founded by entrepreneur Chieff Bosompra, and the restaurant is named after his grandmother and pays homage to his West Ghana culture.

Free Aunty Lucy’s Burgers

Where: Trailhead Place, by Ontario Place Blvd. and Remembrance Dr.

When: Saturday September 4 – Monday September 6; 12 pm – 7 pm (or while quantities last)