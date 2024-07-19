LCBO deal on hold and strike set to continue until retailer signs return-to-work protocol

In a shocking turn of events, the tentative agreement between the LCBO and the union representing approximately 10,000 of its workers is on hold until its employer signs the return-to-work protocol.

On Friday afternoon, the liquor retailer and the Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU) both announced that a tentative agreement had been reached, which, if ratified, would’ve seen LCBO stores open as early as Tuesday.

However, that tentative deal is now on hold, and the union claims the LCBO is refusing to sign a return-to-work protocol that would send employees back to stores next week.

“As part of the (tentative) agreement we put forward a return-to-work protocol that would put workers back to work Monday, which the employer said they wanted late last night,” union representative Katie Arnup told reporters at a press conference on Friday.

“We were prepared to announce this deal, the premier said there was a deal, but the employer is now refusing to sign. A return-to-work protocol is necessary for workers to go back to work in the event of a strike. Without that document signed, we do not have a deal and the strike continues,” Arnup explained.

“We remain at the table and we’ll discuss the deal as soon as the employer signs the (return-to-work) document.”

Following news of the tentative agreement, union representatives were set to hold a live news conference to discuss the details of the deal, but instead, they spoke briefly and took no questions from reporters.

In a statement to the LCBO negotiations website, the liquor retailer says that it expects to file an unfair labour practice in short order.

“Earlier today, OPSEU agreed to the deal by entering into a minutes of settlement that requires a recommendation of ratification to their members,” the statement reads.

“They have since introduced significant new monetary demands that should have been dealt with at the bargaining table. To introduce a new set of demands after reaching a tentative agreement amounts to bad faith bargaining.”

Roughly 700 LCBO stores have been shuttered since July 5 after approximately 9,000 LCBO workers walked off the job.