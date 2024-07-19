These Canadian banks have been affected by the global IT outage

If you’re having trouble banking today, it might be due to the global IT outage that has disrupted services around the world.

The tech outage stems from an incident at CrowdStrike, a cybersecurity firm used by organizations globally.

In an X post early Friday morning, President and CEO George Kurtz assured people that it was not “a security incident or cyberattack,” but instead due to a defect in an update to computers running Microsoft Windows.

“The issue has been identified, isolated and a fix has been deployed,” said Kurtz.

Downdetector.com, a site that tracks online outages, reported spikes in disruptions Friday morning for several Canadian banks, including RBC, TD Bank, and Scotiabank.

Several Canadians took to X, saying that they aren’t able to make online transactions or receive deposits with some banks.

“Hey [TD Bank], what’s up with not getting any deposits? I haven’t gotten my son’s CCB yet, and other people who banked with you guys haven’t, either. Any answers??? I have some bills to pay today! I’m always on time,” reads one post.

“I [can’t] do any transactions on my [RBC] app right now. Won’t let me transfer internally or externally. Wtf is going on?” reads another.

The Canadian Banking Association (CBA), which represents Canada’s big five banks, emailed Daily Hive to say that financial institutions are reviewing the situation based on updates from their tech partners.

“Canadians can be reassured that our country has a well-protected banking system. Any current impact on banking services would be temporary,” wrote CBA spokesperson Maggie Cheung.

In an email to Daily Hive, TD Bank confirmed that it has been impacted by the global IT outage.

“Teams are working hard to restore any impacted systems as soon as possible,” reads the statement. “As a result, customers may experience intermittent service impacts, including longer wait times.”

Scotiabank deferred to the CBA’s comments, and CIBC has not reported being affected by the worldwide outage.

Daily Hive has reached out to the Bank of Montreal and RBC for comment.

