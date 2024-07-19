LCBO reaches tentative agreement to end strike

The LCBO has officially reached a tentative agreement with the Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU) — which represents roughly 10,000 of its workers — meaning that the strike could officially end on Monday and stores could reopen as early as Tuesday.

The liquor retailer announced the tentative agreement early Friday afternoon, and if ratified, the strike will officially end at 12:01 am on Monday.

“LCBO is now working to prepare our people and operations to return to business as usual. LCBO retail locations will open for in-store shopping on Tuesday, July 23, 2024. More information will be shared shortly,” a statement reads.

“We look forward to welcoming our unionized employees back to work in service of Ontarians. We recognize the disruption the strike caused for our employees, partners and customers who rely on our services, and we thank everyone for their continued patience and understanding as we begin resuming regular operations,” the statement continues.

“Further details on the agreement will be shared once it has been ratified. LCBO also extends thanks to the mediator for their invaluable assistance in helping the parties reach a tentative agreement.”

This is a developing story, more updates will be shared shortly…