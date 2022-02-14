Rock legends Foo Fighters announce Edmonton concert at Rogers Place

Calling all Foo Fighters fans! The rock band is embarking on a North American tour this year and will be making a stop in Edmonton.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers announced today that they’re adding new dates to what will be their most extensive tour since the release of their album Medicine At Midnight last year.

Live in North America 2022 will kick off on May 14 in Burgettstown, Pennsylvania, and make four more stops in the US before coming to Canada in July. They’ll be performing at Rogers Place on September 27.

The Foo Fighters will also be performing in Calgary on September 29.

Foo Fighters have won 12 Grammys Awards and were the recipients of the first-ever global icon award at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards. Just a few of the iconic hits you may hear live this fall include “Everlong,” “Learn To Fly,” and “The Pretender.”

The band will hold concerts in 27 cities across North America and finish their twenty-seventh Anniversary tour in Bend, Oregon, in October.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, February 18, at 10 am. Pre-sale will begin on Tuesday, February 15 at 10 am.

When: September 27, 2022

Time: 7 pm

Where: Rogers Place – 10220 104 Ave NW, Edmonton

Tickets: Online starting Friday, February 18 at 10 am. Pre-sale tickets are slated to launch on Tuesday, February 15, at 10 am.

With files from Imaan Sheikh