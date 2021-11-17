This Toronto bakery made Lady Gaga's face from "House of Gucci" into latte art
Nov 17 2021, 3:01 pm
Toronto’s beloved SanRemo Bakery is known for its elaborate and creative baked creations.
In honour of Lady Gaga’s new movie, House of Gucci, the bakery has come up with two sweet treats for guests to enjoy.
From November 15 to 21, SanRemo Bakery will be serving House of Gucci-inspired treats before the film’s major release.
View this post on Instagram
Guests can sip on a hot cup of coffee with Lady Gaga’s Patrizia Reggiani character as latte art.
They will also have a tiramisu cannoli for sale, a perfect combination to munch on while watching the movie.
SanRemo Bakery
Address: 374 Royal York Road