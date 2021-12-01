Toronto's Nava Social will hand out free coffee in exchange for canned goods

Toronto’s Nava Social cafe is opening its third storefront this weekend, and they’re giving out free coffee in exchange for donations.

The cafe will be opening its new location and will be hosting its grand opening at 744 St. Clair West on December 3 and 4.

View this post on Instagram

They’ll be handing out fresh cups of coffee in exchange for canned goods to donate to the local food bank.

“We have partnered with Michael & All Angels Church’s Beeton Cupboard food bank to help families in need put food on the table,” said Nava Social to Daily Hive.

“We encourage all our guests to bring a protein-based canned good during their visit to help us spread the holiday joy!”

Nava Social will be open from 8 am to 4 pm.

Nava Social

Address: 744 St. Clair Avenue West