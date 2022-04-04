Count Kyle Lowry as a member of the Scottie Barnes Fan Club.

Lowry was in Toronto on Sunday in his first return to Scotiabank Arena in nearly two years, and his first visit as a member of the Miami Heat.

Before the game, Lowry received a lengthy pregame ovation to go along with a tribute video in front of a sold-out crowd, a nothing-but-love testimonial to the consensus greatest Raptor of all time.

Once it was game time though, it was a classic Lowry performance in front of his old home fans: with a double-double by way of 16 points and 10 assists against the Raptors in a 114-109 win for his Heat.

Following the game, Lowry showed some props to the Raptors rookie Barnes, who put up 19 points, seven rebounds and two assists.

“He’s a special talent,” Lowry said of Barnes’ mesh with Toronto. “He’s gonna be a cornerstone of the franchise. He fits in perfectly here, how hard he plays, how passionate he is for the game. And he’s only gonna continue to get better.”

Asked Kyle Lowry about what he thought of the matchup against #Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes and about what he told him in this moment: “He fits in perfectly here… I just told him to keep going, don’t stop.” https://t.co/G962I23yH5 pic.twitter.com/XTR6ZLgABo — Adam Laskaris (@adam_la2karis) April 4, 2022

Getting love from NBA All-Stars is nothing new to the 20-year-old Barnes.

Brookyln Nets star Kevin Durant told media earlier in the season that Barnes “has something little extra”, while LeBron James of the LA Lakers has been apparently watching the Raptors rook play since he was in middle school.

Meanwhile, he’s been also picking up love from several top media members in his pursuit of the NBA’s Rookie of the Year award.

As for what Lowry told the youngster in their postgame embrace?

“I just told him to keep going, don’t stop,” Lowry said.

For Barnes and his Raptors, there won’t be much time to stop. They’ve got four games left before the end of the regular season before the NBA postseason begins, kicking things off with a matchup at home on Tuesday night against Atlanta.