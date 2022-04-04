SportsSoccerOlympicsBasketballRaptorsFIFA World Cup

Soccer legend Ronaldinho sits courtside with Raptors Superfan Nav Bhatia

Adam Laskaris
Adam Laskaris
|
Apr 4 2022, 1:34 am
Soccer legend Ronaldinho sits courtside with Raptors Superfan Nav Bhatia
Toronto Raptors/ Twitter

You can add Ronaldinho to the long list of celebrities spotted at a Toronto Raptors game.

Spotted at Sunday’s matchup against the Miami Heat (which also doubled as a return of Kyle Lowry to Scotiabank Arena for the first time since February 2020), the Brazilian soccer legend was sitting courtside along with Raptors Superfan Nav Bhatia.

Ronaldinho got a big ovation from Raptors fans when a tribute video of his was shown on the stadium scoreboard.

After a career that spanned across Barcelona, Paris St-Germain, AC Milan, and several Brazilian clubs as well as his home country’s men’s national team, Ronaldinho officially retired in 2018 with three major league titles, a UEFA Champions League trophy, and a 2002 World Cup on his resume.

“A very special night here in Toronto,” the 42-year-old shared on Twitter, along with pics with Lowry and the Heat’s Jimmy Butler. “Thank you very much for the reception and affection of all, it is a pleasure to be here!!! Let’s go Raptors!”

Ronaldinho also pulled up to Toronto FC’s 2-1 victory over NYCFC on Saturday, posing with team legend and former Canadian national team player Dwayne De Rosario for an iconic jersey swap.

The man they call ‘dinho might not have been Toronto’s good luck charm on Sunday though, as the Raptors ended up falling 114-109 to Miami on the night.

Adam LaskarisAdam Laskaris
+ Offside
+ Soccer
+ Olympics
+ Basketball
+ Raptors
+ FIFA World Cup
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT