Soccer legend Ronaldinho sits courtside with Raptors Superfan Nav Bhatia
You can add Ronaldinho to the long list of celebrities spotted at a Toronto Raptors game.
Spotted at Sunday’s matchup against the Miami Heat (which also doubled as a return of Kyle Lowry to Scotiabank Arena for the first time since February 2020), the Brazilian soccer legend was sitting courtside along with Raptors Superfan Nav Bhatia.
DINHO ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/btjL03VAu2
— Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) April 3, 2022
Ronaldinho got a big ovation from Raptors fans when a tribute video of his was shown on the stadium scoreboard.
Ronaldinho in the house at the #Raptors game: pic.twitter.com/Gx9dhVOROm
— Adam Laskaris (@adam_la2karis) April 4, 2022
After a career that spanned across Barcelona, Paris St-Germain, AC Milan, and several Brazilian clubs as well as his home country’s men’s national team, Ronaldinho officially retired in 2018 with three major league titles, a UEFA Champions League trophy, and a 2002 World Cup on his resume.
“A very special night here in Toronto,” the 42-year-old shared on Twitter, along with pics with Lowry and the Heat’s Jimmy Butler. “Thank you very much for the reception and affection of all, it is a pleasure to be here!!! Let’s go Raptors!”
A very special night here in Toronto.. Thank you very much for the reception and affection of all, it is a pleasure to be here!!!#LetsGoRaptors 🏀🤙🏾 pic.twitter.com/PB4qh7JCAu
— Ronaldinho Gaúcho (@10Ronaldinho) April 4, 2022
Ronaldinho also pulled up to Toronto FC’s 2-1 victory over NYCFC on Saturday, posing with team legend and former Canadian national team player Dwayne De Rosario for an iconic jersey swap.
A hometown hero + football royalty!
Thanks for stopping by, @10Ronaldinho 🤙 pic.twitter.com/vBRbq1Y7zF
— Toronto FC (@TorontoFC) April 2, 2022
The man they call ‘dinho might not have been Toronto’s good luck charm on Sunday though, as the Raptors ended up falling 114-109 to Miami on the night.