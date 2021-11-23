FoodBoozeCoffee & TeaFood EventsFood NewsSpecials & Deals

You can get free coffee at a Toronto pop up this week

Karen Doradea
|
Nov 23 2021, 2:15 pm
It’s National Espresso Day on November 23, and this Toronto pop-up will be giving out free cups of freshly brewed coffee this week.

For the next three days, Grey Café, a pop-up by Kahlúa will welcome guests with “a little bit of spontaneity” to brighten things up as the nights start to get longer.

Guests can get a cup of coffee on the house.

toronto free coffee

To make it even more exciting, guests will get treated with confetti cannons, light shows, flash-mob style musicals, and dance acts.

Don’t be surprised if you see a Mariachi Band or two!

To ensure surprise and delight, entertainment line-ups will change daily–think the likes of
a Mariachi Band meets Salsa Dancers.

Dance and sip the winter blues away this week.

Grey Café Pop-Up

When: November 23 to 25, 11 am to 5 pm
Where: 639 Queen Street West – The Burroughes Building

