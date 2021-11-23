You can get free coffee at a Toronto pop up this week
It’s National Espresso Day on November 23, and this Toronto pop-up will be giving out free cups of freshly brewed coffee this week.
For the next three days, Grey Café, a pop-up by Kahlúa will welcome guests with “a little bit of spontaneity” to brighten things up as the nights start to get longer.
Guests can get a cup of coffee on the house.
To make it even more exciting, guests will get treated with confetti cannons, light shows, flash-mob style musicals, and dance acts.
- You might also like:
- Neon Tiger is Toronto's newest spot for Asian cuisine and cocktails
- Check out Eataly's Italian holiday market in Toronto
- Domino's is offering 50% off all pizzas this week across Canada
Don’t be surprised if you see a Mariachi Band or two!
To ensure surprise and delight, entertainment line-ups will change daily–think the likes of
a Mariachi Band meets Salsa Dancers.
Dance and sip the winter blues away this week.
Grey Café Pop-Up
When: November 23 to 25, 11 am to 5 pm
Where: 639 Queen Street West – The Burroughes Building