Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s daughter shared a second anti-vax rant on Instagram in as many months this week as the province’s vaccine passports take effect.

Krista Ford Haynes encourages her followers to “ask questions” about COVID-19 vaccines while voicing her disapproval for vaccine passports in a video posted to her private account.

The video has been re-shared publicly by several of her supporters. Throughout, Ford Haynes makes several false claims about masks being ineffective and vaccines weakening people’s “natural” immunity to the virus.

Her anti-vaccine video comes as her politician father tries to convince Ontarians to receive the vaccination. The province is striving to reach a 90% vaccination rate to achieve herd immunity against the Delta variant.

If Doug Ford DID NOT believe and/or support these beliefs…….. would he NOT ask his daughter to please cease and desist, at least while he is premier??? — Della ⚪⚡💃🐲 (@atilathemom) September 22, 2021

Ontario’s vaccine passport also took effect Wednesday, meaning people now have to show proof they have both shots to eat at restaurants, go to movie theatres, and work out at gyms.

This is Haynes Ford’s second anti-vaccine rant. She previously posted another anti-vaccine video in August where she falsely implied that COVID-19 vaccines are not safe.