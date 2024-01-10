Knies helped off the ice after injury at Leafs' practice

The Toronto Maple Leafs could be down a key forward as they head into their next game.

During the Leafs’ Wednesday morning practice, TSN’s Mark Masters captured footage of forward Matthew Knies lying down on the ice in discomfort.

Unable to get up on his own, Knies is helped to the bench by a trainer and a number of teammates, including Tyler Bertuzzi and Jake McCabe.

According to Masters, Knies had been practicing on a line with Mitch Marner and Auston Matthews shortly before getting hurt.

Matthew Knies leaves Leafs practice with injury Has been skating on top line with Matthews-Marner @TSN_Edge pic.twitter.com/12TTszXXXY — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 10, 2024

Another angle captured by Sportsnet shows the Phoenix, Arizona, native struggling to put weight on one of his legs.

Matthew Knies was helped off the ice at Leafs practice after suffering an injury. pic.twitter.com/Zzcae5PjR4 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 10, 2024

Selected 57th overall by Toronto in the 2021 Draft, Knies has netted eight goals and 15 points over 36 games this season.

Upon concluding his NCAA career with the University of Minnesota, the 21-year-old made his Toronto debut at the tail end of the 2022-23 season.

He followed that with an impressive playoff campaign that saw him log an impressive four points in seven games before suffering an injury at the hands of Florida Panthers forward Sam Bennett.

As for the Leafs, who have not yet provided an update on the rookie’s condition, they will look to improve their 21-10-7 record with a road win against the New York Islanders on Thursday night.