Leafs rookie Knies injured after getting slammed to the ice

Rob Williams
Rob Williams
May 5 2023, 12:29 am
Toronto Maple Leafs rookie Matthew Knies has left tonight’s game with an injury, and won’t return.

Knies appeared to be injured by Florida Panthers forward Sam Bennett, who slammed the 20-year-old Leafs winger to the ice in the first period.

No penalty was called on the play, though plenty of people will be calling for a suspension.

Knies had provided a boost to the Maple Leafs lineup, after a successful season with the University of Minnesota. He appeared in just three regular season games for Toronto, but has become a playoff mainstay. Knies had four points in six playoff games heading prior to tonight, and scored his first career goal in Game 1 against Florida on Tuesday.

