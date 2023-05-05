Leafs rookie Knies injured after getting slammed to the ice

Toronto Maple Leafs rookie Matthew Knies has left tonight’s game with an injury, and won’t return.

Maple Leafs F Matthew Knies will not return to tonight’s game. — Leafs PR (@LeafsPR) May 5, 2023

Knies appeared to be injured by Florida Panthers forward Sam Bennett, who slammed the 20-year-old Leafs winger to the ice in the first period.

No penalty was called on the play, though plenty of people will be calling for a suspension.

Knies had provided a boost to the Maple Leafs lineup, after a successful season with the University of Minnesota. He appeared in just three regular season games for Toronto, but has become a playoff mainstay. Knies had four points in six playoff games heading prior to tonight, and scored his first career goal in Game 1 against Florida on Tuesday.