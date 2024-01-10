Samsonov returns to Leafs after brief AHL stint

The Toronto Maple Leafs are making a change in goal.

Today, the team announced they’d called up Ilya Samsonov from the Toronto Marlies, while loaning Dennis Hildeby to the AHL in his place.

The @MapleLeafs have recalled G Ilya Samsonov from the @TorontoMarlies. G Dennis Hildeby has been loaned to the Marlies. — Leafs PR (@LeafsPR) January 10, 2024

Samsonov went down to the Marlies earlier this month after going unclaimed on waivers on December 31.

Samsonov has registered just an .862 save percentage so far this season, which is the lowest save percentage posted by a Toronto goalie in his first 15 games of a season since Allan Bester in 1989-90, allowing 52 goals in his appearances so far.

More to come…