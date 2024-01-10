SportsHockeyMaple Leafs

Samsonov returns to Leafs after brief AHL stint

Adam Laskaris
Adam Laskaris
|
Jan 10 2024, 3:59 pm
Samsonov returns to Leafs after brief AHL stint
John E. Sokolowski/USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Maple Leafs are making a change in goal.

Today, the team announced they’d called up Ilya Samsonov from the Toronto Marlies, while loaning Dennis Hildeby to the AHL in his place.

Samsonov went down to the Marlies earlier this month after going unclaimed on waivers on December 31.

Samsonov has registered just an .862 save percentage so far this season, which is the lowest save percentage posted by a Toronto goalie in his first 15 games of a season since Allan Bester in 1989-90, allowing 52 goals in his appearances so far.

More to come…

Adam LaskarisAdam Laskaris
+ Offside
+ Hockey
+ Maple Leafs
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop