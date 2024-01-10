Leafs call-up scores wild one-handed breakaway goal in blowout win

Recently making the switch to winger, Toronto Maple Leafs forward Pontus Holmberg finally netted his first goal of the season on Tuesday night. And boy, was it ever a beauty.

With the Leafs already up 3-0 against the San Jose Sharks, teammate Bobby McMann got the play started with a centre-ice pass up to the 24-year-old, who was waiting at the blue line.

Once in possession, Holmberg put the jets on. And as Sharks defender Kyle Burroughs tried to out-muscle him, the Swede was only able to retain control of his right arm.

But that was all he needed, as he managed to tuck and lift the puck over the left pad of Kaapo Kahkonen to extend Toronto’s lead to four.

During the second intermission of the game that ultimately concluded in a 7-1 score, Leafs forward Mitch Marner was not shy to sing Holmberg’s praises in an interview with Mark Masters of TSN.

“That’s a hell of a goal there by Bergy,” he said. “That’s why he’s my favourite player in the NHL.”

Even Justin Bieber was in awe, sharing the highlight to his Instagram story.

Head coach Sheldon Keefe seems pleased with him, too.

“Holmberg did a really nice job in that game of winning the puck back, being above the puck, and making some plays,” Keefe said to reporters of Holmberg’s performance against the Anaheim Ducks. “It was more the type of game you’d like to see from him regardless of the position he plays, but it has been important for us to get him that look.”

Toronto’s sixth-round selection (156th overall) at the 2018 NHL Draft, Holmberg has been called up and sent down to and from the AHL on three separate occasions this season. In that time, he’s netted three points over 12 NHL games.

And despite not being with the Leafs for most of the season, he’s played even fewer games with the Marlies, logging six goals and 10 points over 11 games in the AHL this year.

Hopefully, a highlight-reel goal extends his stay this time.